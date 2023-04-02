X

Harris, Sigmund

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARRIS, Sigmund

With great sorrow, we announce that Sigmund Harris, departed from this life on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the age of 72.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Harris; parents, Evelyn Cauthern and William Lazenberry; and brothers, Keith Black and Thor Lazenberry.

He is survived by his children, Deana Martin and Rahul Harris (Lauren), Kimberley Harris, sisters, Cynthia Brown (James), Yvette Burford (Vince), Kenya Lazenberry (Derrick), Christy Lazenberry, Misty Lazenberry (Ricky), Sheryl Lazenberry, Pam Weems (Charles); sister-in-law, (Sandra Black); beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces.

Military Honors will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to cover expenses, will be sincerely appreciated.

