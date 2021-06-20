Harris, Sheila

ajc logo
Mrs. Sheila Price Harris, age 69, of Atlanta, died of non-Covid related respiratory failure, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at her home in the loving embrace of her family. Sheila was a baptized Christian who loved cooking, gardening, planning large family gatherings, estate sale shopping, and helping all those she held dear. She served 34 years and 7 months in the employ of the Federal Aviation Administration as a Program Analyst, before retiring on December 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her brother, Donnie, and sister, Gayola. She is survived by her husband, Edward Harris of Atlanta, her three daughters; Heather, Meghan, and Meredith, and her five grandchildren. The guiding principle of her life was "Faith, not Fear." In lieu of flowers, hug your loved ones and count your blessings. Fischer Funeral Care of Chamblee is in charge of funeral arrangements, 678-514-1000.

