Harris, Patricia

HARRIS (WELLS), Patricia



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Patricia Wells Harris, will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 11 AM at Chapel of Christian Love Baptist Church, 875 Cascade Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, on day of service. Interment will take place on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10 AM at Westview Cemetery. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W., Atlanta. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.



