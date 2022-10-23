Harris, Norma

HARRIS (ECHOLS), Norma Jane



Norma Jane Harris, 100, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away peacefully Monday evening after a stroke and a year-long stay in an area facility. She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Durward "Dutch" Gates Harris; and her parents, Thomas and Helen Echols. She is survived by her son, Lynn Harris (Lorrie) of Lilburn, GA; granddaughter, Holly Kulp (Austin) of Lawrenceville, GA,; and great grandchildren, Griffin Kulp and Richard Kulp of Lawrenceville, GA.; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. An Atlanta native, she was born Aug. 3, 1922 and attended Girls High of Atlanta. After school she worked at several Atlanta businesses including Palmer and Son. She grew up on Williams Mill Road in Atlanta and, after marrying Durward "Dutch" Gates Harris, moved to Augusta, GA during World War II, before settling in Decatur, GA after the war. The family moved to Clearwater, FL, in 1967 and returned to Georgia in 1975, settling in Stone Mountain, where she lived until her death. She was a member of the Clairmont Heights Garden Club and later the Summertown Garden Club. She served as a Cub Scout den mother in Decatur and 5th grade class room mother at Fernbank Elementary School. Her loves were working with crafts and baking incredible pies and cakes. She attended several churches in the Atlanta and Clearwater areas, including Druid Hills Baptist (where she was married), Clairmont Hills Baptist and, most recently, attended Smoke Rise Baptist in Stone Mountain. The graveside service to celebrate the life of Norma Jane Harris will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA. with the Rev. Russ Weekley officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 24, 4022 from 5:00 P until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snelville, GA. For those who rater make memorial donations in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. in memory of Norma Jane Harris. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



