HARRIS, Ninette
Age 59, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 17, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, October 27, 2023 at 12 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
HARRIS, Ninette
Age 59, of Atlanta, GA, passed October 17, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, October 27, 2023 at 12 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral