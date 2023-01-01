Harris, Nancy

HARRIS (GREENBERG), Nancy Ellen



Nancy Ellen Greenberg Harris, 79 years old, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2022. She was born in Minneapolis and moved to Atlanta at an early age. Nancy graduated from Grady High School and Georgia State University, both with honors. She taught school at Henderson Mill Elementary School. Nancy was a loving wife to Russell (his high school sweetheart) for almost 60 years, mother, sister, grandmother, and gourmet cook. She is survived by her loving husband, Russell; sons, Todd and Jon (Amy); grandchildren, Joseph, Tyler, Parker, Tanner, and Cade; brother, Kenny (Delores); as well as her many loving relatives and friends who adored and appreciated her. Memorial donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice or a charity of your choice. A special thank you goes out to her caretakers, Agnes Matara, Mariama Tamba, and Irene Momanyi. Graveside Services will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 3:45 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs with Cantor Beth Schafer officiating. The family will be sitting shiva on Monday at 5:00 PM at Temple Sinai. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

