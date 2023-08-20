HARRIS, Marilyn Riley Ph.D



Marilyn Stout Riley Harris passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of eighty-four.



Marilyn was born in Decatur, GA, attended Morningside Elementary, Chamblee High School, Georgia State and Emory University. She is survived by her brother, Christopher Riley and his family in Decatur, the Stout families of California and Dublin; her two cats, Boo and Cotton; and her beloved poodle, Bonnie.



Marilyn received the first Ph.D. in English awarded by Georgia State University, in 1974. She was a scholar who taught in Georgia for thirty-two years in City of Atlanta, Morrow Sr. High School, and part-time at several community colleges. She loved sponsoring school newspapers and teaching Advanced Placement English Literature. She was an educator who had a lasting impact on countless students over her long career.



Marilyn was a world traveler who visited over 50 countries with over 40 trips to see birds in their natural habitats. She was a member of Atlanta Audubon and a Master Birder with a life list of over 2000 birds she had observed. She was a watercolorist who photographed her travels and birds observed then recreated those images in her watercolor paintings.



She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader who participated in multiple book clubs, and gave of herself and her time volunteering for several charitable organizations and social justice causes over the years. As a final legacy, Marilyn chose to make sizeable donations to Books for Keeps and Longleaf Educational Services. With her gift, Longleaf is establishing The Marilyn Harris Teachers Scholarship which will be a central scholarship and feature of the Longleaf Writers Conference starting in 2024. The scholarship will provide fully funded registration and housing for writing teachers to work directly with award-winning professional writers and poets at the annual conference.



Her body was cremated and she will be interred near dear friends at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers. There will be no formal memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Books for Keeps and Longleaf Educational Services will continue to mobilize her passion for reading and writing.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com