Harris, Marilyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

HARRIS, Marilyn Riley Ph.D

Marilyn Stout Riley Harris passed away on July 29, 2023 at the age of eighty-four.

Marilyn was born in Decatur, GA, attended Morningside Elementary, Chamblee High School, Georgia State and Emory University. She is survived by her brother, Christopher Riley and his family in Decatur, the Stout families of California and Dublin; her two cats, Boo and Cotton; and her beloved poodle, Bonnie.

Marilyn received the first Ph.D. in English awarded by Georgia State University, in 1974. She was a scholar who taught in Georgia for thirty-two years in City of Atlanta, Morrow Sr. High School, and part-time at several community colleges. She loved sponsoring school newspapers and teaching Advanced Placement English Literature. She was an educator who had a lasting impact on countless students over her long career.

Marilyn was a world traveler who visited over 50 countries with over 40 trips to see birds in their natural habitats. She was a member of Atlanta Audubon and a Master Birder with a life list of over 2000 birds she had observed. She was a watercolorist who photographed her travels and birds observed then recreated those images in her watercolor paintings.

She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader who participated in multiple book clubs, and gave of herself and her time volunteering for several charitable organizations and social justice causes over the years. As a final legacy, Marilyn chose to make sizeable donations to Books for Keeps and Longleaf Educational Services. With her gift, Longleaf is establishing The Marilyn Harris Teachers Scholarship which will be a central scholarship and feature of the Longleaf Writers Conference starting in 2024. The scholarship will provide fully funded registration and housing for writing teachers to work directly with award-winning professional writers and poets at the annual conference.

Her body was cremated and she will be interred near dear friends at Honey Creek Woodlands in Conyers. There will be no formal memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Books for Keeps and Longleaf Educational Services will continue to mobilize her passion for reading and writing.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Accountability sought after Coffee County elections breach and charges8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
How Trump rivals courted Georgia conservatives over 2 days

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump is front-runner, but indictments worry Georgia Republicans
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
19h ago
The Latest

Adams, James
Newman, Jeffrey
2h ago
Sanders, Peter
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top