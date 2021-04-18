HARRIS, Marguerite "Honey"



Marguerite D. (Honey) Harris, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday April 8, 2021 at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, GA. Honey was born in Waycross, Georgia on May 18, 1926 to the late Cecil and Kathleen Durant. She grew up in Darlington, South Carolina. Along with her parents, Honey is preceded in death by her husband Dorrough Roy (D. R.) Harris; daughter Kathleen (Katie) Harris Christie. She is survived by her son Douglas Robert (Bob) Harris (Gail Harris)of Marietta ,GA; grandchildren Rachel Mathis of Ponte Vedra, Florida, Douglas Robert (Bo) Harris Jr. of Denver, Colorado, Andy Dean ( Chapin) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; great granddaughter Ava Mathis; brother Cecil Durant (Lou) of Jonesboro, GA and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Honey loved Georgia Tech football, baseball and basketball. She was a loyal member and servant of St. John's Episcopal Church of College Park and worked in the bargain shop for many years In lieu of a service and flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made in Honey's name to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3480 Main St., College Park, GA 30337.



