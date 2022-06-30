HARRIS, Lurline Owen



Lurline Owen Harris, age 93, of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at The Palms of Lake Spivey in Jonesboro, Georgia. Mrs. Harris was born in McDonough (Kelleytown), Georgia, on September 23, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Walter Vine and Annie Ruth (Thompson) Owen. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Wilber L. Harris, and her sisters Edythe Owen Hightower Russell and Jane Owen, and nephew, Mike Hightower.



She is survived by her Children: David (Diane) Harris of McDonough, Georgia; Wade (Linda) Harris of McDonough, Georgia; and Benita (William) Moore of Jonesboro, Georgia. Grandchildren: Jenni (Clay) Hawkins of Decatur, Georgia; Emily (Lee) Trawick of Queen Creek, Arizona; Owen (Deundrea) Harris of Litchfield Park, Arizona; Lee (Lisa) Moore of Eugene, Oregon; Walter (Megan) Moore of Doraville, Georgia; and William (Anya) Rhodes-Hamby of Flagstaff, Arizona. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren and two nephews, Bill (Denise) Hightower and Brad (Teri) Hightower.



Mrs. Harris graduated in 1947 with an associate degree from then Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Georgia. She worked as a secretary at several businesses and then worked and retired as a postal clerk. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, Georgia for 70 years, working more than 35 years with toddlers. Mrs. Harris loved spending time with her family—children, cousins, and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As an adult, she also enjoyed attending church activities, walking, exercising and crocheting.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jonesboro Children's Program Building Fund, P. O. Box 773, Jonesboro, Georgia 30237 or Kelley Presbyterian Church, 3637 Airline Road, McDonough, Georgia 30252.



The family would like to thank the staff of The Palms at Lake Spivey for the care and love provided during her three and one-half years there. In addition, the family appreciates the care and assistance provided by the staff of Southern Grace Hospice during the last three months of her life. The employees of both organizations showed love and compassion to Mrs. Harris and her family, and their kindness is very much appreciated.



The service for Mrs. Harris will be Friday, July 1, 2022, at 3:00PM at Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, 2047 Highway 138, Jonesboro, Georgia 30236. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM-2:45PM prior to the service. A private family burial will be held at the Jonesboro City Cemetery. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com

