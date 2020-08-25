X

Harris, Lottie

HARRIS, Lottie Bell Home Going Celebration for Mrs. Lottie Belle Harris, age 91, of Rutledge, GA will be held graveside at 11 AM, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church, 336 E. Main Street, Rutledge, GA 30663. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 2 PM - 6 PM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, ROCKDALE CHAPEL, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013. (770) 285-6673.

