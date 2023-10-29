Obituaries

Harris, Kenneth

File photo
File photo
Oct 29, 2023

HARRIS, Kenneth

Mr. Kenneth Charles Harris, Sr. of Atlanta, GA, passed away on October 23, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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