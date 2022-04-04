HARRIS, Keith Grove



Keith Grove Harris passed away peacefully on Friday, March 25, 2022 surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.



He was born on June 27, 1952 to Mynelle Grove Harris and George Leighton Harris, Jr. He was a star athlete in his younger years, playing both baseball and football. In 1965, Keith started at Georgia Military Academy, now Woodward Academy, where he excelled on the football field. He went on to play for Vince Dooley in Athens for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs. Keith was an outstanding player and team leader, lettering all four years and being elected captain in 1974. His love for the Dawgs ran deep, and he stayed active in the Letterman's Club, attending games and spending time with his fellow teammates. For more than 20 years, he volunteered for the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl.



Keith loved the outdoors and when he was not spending time on his farm, he was managing commercial landscape projects, as President of The Harris Company. In addition to his love for landscaping, Keith was a partner in Justice Advertising.



He is predeceased by his father, George Leighton Harris, Jr., brother, George Leighton Harris, III and brother-in-law, Joel Justin Griffin. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Karen Harris, daughter, Hannah Harris (fiancé Ethan Gunter), stepchildren, Ashley Bowen, Brittany Lamb (Allen), and James Carlton; grandchildren, Caroline Bowen, Allie Bowen, Ben Bowen, Mae Lamb and Bette Lamb. He is also survived by his mother, Mynelle Harris, sister, Lynda Harris Griffin, sister-in-law, Valerie Harris and many nieces and nephews, all of whom adored their uncle.



Services will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow at Cherokee Town Club.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the charity of your choice, in memory of Keith Harris.



