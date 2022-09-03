Harris, Jonita

HARRIS (CHRONISTER), Jonita



1939 - 2022



Jonita Harris-Chronister-Hammer was born in Hapeville, Georgia to John and Anita Harris, March 28, 1939. She peacefully passed away, August 14, 2022 after a period of declining health and a bout with pancreatitis.



Jonita graduated from Hapeville High School in 1957, and received her Associates Degree in 1959 from Mars Hill Junior College, Mars Hill, North Carolina. She married Emory Chronister in 1960 and they lived in Miami, Atlanta, and Dallas Texas and together they had four children. She was married to Travis Hammer, 2006-2018.



She leaves as her legacy, Kathryn Layne Burke (Ken); Mark Emory Chronister (Donna); Scott Harris Chronister (Rochelle); and Kelli Anita Garcia (Dan). She is survived by her Atlanta brothers, David Harris (Becky) and Paul Harris (Anne); as well as eight grandchildren.



Jonita grew up attending Hapeville First Baptist Church, and attended Northway Baptist Church and two other churches in Dallas Texas. She was a musician in voice and piano in every church she attended. She was passionate about affecting a positive change in people. Jonita loved her lord Jesus Christ and took every opportunity to share that love with anyone she came in contact with.



She enjoyed snow skiing in Colorado, beach trips to Daytona Beach Florida, and water skiing at Lake Burton in the North Georgia mountains.



She was a wonderful mother, wife, and sister, and we will all miss her influence in our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Park Cities Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: https://villageofhopeuganda.com/in-memory-of. or https://prestonwoodpregnancy.org

