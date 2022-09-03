ajc logo
X

Harris, Jonita

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARRIS (CHRONISTER), Jonita

1939 - 2022

Jonita Harris-Chronister-Hammer was born in Hapeville, Georgia to John and Anita Harris, March 28, 1939. She peacefully passed away, August 14, 2022 after a period of declining health and a bout with pancreatitis.

Jonita graduated from Hapeville High School in 1957, and received her Associates Degree in 1959 from Mars Hill Junior College, Mars Hill, North Carolina. She married Emory Chronister in 1960 and they lived in Miami, Atlanta, and Dallas Texas and together they had four children. She was married to Travis Hammer, 2006-2018.

She leaves as her legacy, Kathryn Layne Burke (Ken); Mark Emory Chronister (Donna); Scott Harris Chronister (Rochelle); and Kelli Anita Garcia (Dan). She is survived by her Atlanta brothers, David Harris (Becky) and Paul Harris (Anne); as well as eight grandchildren.

Jonita grew up attending Hapeville First Baptist Church, and attended Northway Baptist Church and two other churches in Dallas Texas. She was a musician in voice and piano in every church she attended. She was passionate about affecting a positive change in people. Jonita loved her lord Jesus Christ and took every opportunity to share that love with anyone she came in contact with.

She enjoyed snow skiing in Colorado, beach trips to Daytona Beach Florida, and water skiing at Lake Burton in the North Georgia mountains.

She was a wonderful mother, wife, and sister, and we will all miss her influence in our lives. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Park Cities Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: https://villageofhopeuganda.com/in-memory-of. or https://prestonwoodpregnancy.org

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Braves smash Truist Park single-season attendance record4h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka pitches four scoreless innings for Gwinnett Stripers
5h ago
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award
9h ago
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
5h ago
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
5h ago
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich
20h ago
The Latest
Jackson, Larry
Davis, Jeannette
2h ago
Neundorfer, Max
2h ago
Featured
Justice has been served: Buford running back Justice Haynes (22) leaps into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown during the fourth quarter of Friday's game against North Cobb in Buford. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
4h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
12h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top