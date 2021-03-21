HARRIS, Jeanette Grant



Jeanette Grant Harris passed away Sunday morning March 14 after an extended illness. She was born on June 7, 1931 in Grant Town, West Virginia to Nettie Crawford and Alexander Grant. She graduated from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts where she made many lifelong friendships. She met her husband, G. Calvin Harris, while working at Arthur Andersen in Atlanta. They were married in 1962 and shared a wonderful life together until his passing in 1994. She was a member of Peachtree Presbyterian Church where she shared many friendships with the Grand Adults.



She was predeceased by her husband, her parents and her sisters Margaretta Grant Erickson and Grace Grant Groves. She is survived by her niece, Sandra Erickson, nephew Alexander "Sandy" Groves and his wife, Elaine, and niece, Jennifer Chiovaro and her husband, Chris. There will be a private graveside service at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 24, at Arlington Memorial Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all the people at Weinstein Hospice who took such great care of her, especially her nurse Julie Hamilton, and all the caregivers from Essential Care who provided her with such loving care through her illness, especially Gloria, Nicky, Patricia, Hellen and Crystal. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Weinstein Hospice, 3150 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30327, or the American Lung Association, 2452 Spring Road, SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080.



