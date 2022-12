HARRIS, Janie Belle



Janie Belle Harris of Scottdale, GA was called home at the age of 87 on November 30, 2022. A public viewing will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the Gregory B. Levett & Sons, Scottdale Chapel.