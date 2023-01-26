X
Harris, Gwendolyn

1 hour ago

HARRIS (CARTHENA), Gwendolyn

Homegoing Services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Harris will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Reverend Gregory C. Ellison, II, officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Gwendolyn parted this life on her 72nd birthday, leaving behind her husband of 48 years, Tyrone Leroy Harris; her son, A. Lehman Harris, D.D.S. (Joni); her daughter, Tyra C. Harris, M.D.; her loving sisters, Gloria D'Hue- Goudelock, M.D.; and Pastor, Linda Powe (Wayne); her three grandsons, Meyers Thomas Moncrieffe, Hudson Benjamin Harris, and Hunter Lehman Harris; and a host of extended family, students, and close friends who will all miss her dearly. Today, public viewing will be held from 1 - 5 PM. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony starting at 5 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be Livestreamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

