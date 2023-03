HARRIS, Geraldine "Geri"



Mrs. Geraldine "Geri" Harris, age 92. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 11:00 AM, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 265 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303. Rev. Deborah Williams, Sr. Pastor/Officiant and Rev. Kathy Morris, Eulogist. Interment will be at The Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive, Canton, GA. Visitation is TODAY, from 12 noon-6 PM at Grissom-Clark Funeral Home