Harris, Eunice

HARRIS (WINDSOR), Eunice Eunice Windsor Harris, age 94, of Roswell passed away peacefully during the evening hours of September 15, 2020. Eunice was born March 28, 1926 to Clifford Edgar Windsor, Sr. and Nellie Taylor Windsor in Montauk, NY. She was the youngest of three children and was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Clifford Windsor, Jr., and her sister, Alice Windsor. Eunice graduated from nursing school in 1946 and dedicated her life to caring for others in their time of sickness and health. She married Warren Coleman Harris in 1946 and together they had two sons, David Harris (Sylvia) of Benton City, WA and Donald Harris (Deborah) of Marietta, GA. Eunice and Warren made their home in Montauk before moving the family to Boca Raton, FL. After Warren's death in 1992, Eunice moved to Roswell, GA to be closer to her son and grandchildren, Amy Koehlinger, Kevin Harris (Courtney), and Melissa Newton, and eventual great-grandchildren, Canon Koehlinger (12), Noah (12) and Savannah (10) Harris, and Pierce (8) and Skylar (4) Newton. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, and continued to wear her nursing hat for her many friends, and was an active member at Roswell Presbyterian Church. A private family Memorial Service will be held in the Historic Sanctuary of Roswell Presbyterian Church on September 24, 2020 at 6 PM. The service will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/o9iq-Id7tS4. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Roswell Presbyterian Church.



