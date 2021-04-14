ajc logo
X

Harris, Ebb

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HARRIS, Jr., Ebb

Deacon Ebb Harris Jr., of Atlanta, passed away on April 9, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12 Noon at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 422 Merritts Ave., Atlanta, GA 30308. Instate 11 AM Entombment Mount Harmony Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta 30331. 404-349-3000 mbfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top