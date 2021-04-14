Harris, Ebb

HARRIS, Jr., Ebb



Deacon Ebb Harris Jr., of Atlanta, passed away on April 9, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 12 Noon at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 422 Merritts Ave., Atlanta, GA 30308. Instate 11 AM Entombment Mount Harmony Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 11:30 AM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta 30331. 404-349-3000 mbfh.com



