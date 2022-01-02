Harris, Dovie

HARRIS (MOSS), Dovie Louise



Dovie Louise Moss Harris, 79, wife of Douglas R. Harris, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at home.



Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late William M. Moss and Dovie L. Moss.



In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her daughters Suzanne H. Palmer (Phil) and Libby H. Grayson (Ken); two sisters, Patricia Elliott, and Bobbie Newton; and five grandchildren, Erik Grayson, Amber Grayson (Anthony), Kathleen Grayson (Carl Gibson), James Grayson (Mackenzie) and Brooke Grayson.



Louise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She poured her heart and life out caring for her family and friends. She was a friend to everyone she met.



Louise worked for Solutia, formerly Monsanto, for 30 plus years in human resources. After retiring for a few years, she went back to work for Snellings Walters Insurance Co. for 9 years as receptionist and assistant to anyone and everyone who needed her. She was dedicated to both companies and to the people she worked with and for.



In her spare time, she loved to sew. In between careers, she learned to upholster furniture and make drapes. She was a very accomplished seamstress and helped family and friends with various projects. She even made clothing for her granddaughter's American Girl dolls.



A private funeral will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W Georgia Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29680.







