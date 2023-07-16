HARRIS, Dorothy



Dorothy Mae Harris, of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023.



Dorothy "Dot" was born on September 2, 1926, in Covington, GA, to William Charles Harris and Nancy Ella Hopkins Harris. She was the youngest of 6 children.



Dot and her parents moved to Atlanta in 1943. She attended business school followed by 47 years of employment with Massachusetts Mutal Life Insurance Company. Dot served as the manager of underwriting/new business while at Massachusetts Mutual before retiring in 1991.



As a long-time member of Capitol View Baptist Church, Dot sang in the choir, served as a leader in the YWA's, as well as in her Sunday School class. Her current affiliation was with Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church in East Point.



Dot enjoyed traveling which included trips to the British Isles, China, Japan, Mexico, Virgin Islands, Greece, and Italy.



Her family was important to her. She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 siblings: James Charles Harris, Walter Hershell Harris, Mary Belle Harris, Anne Harris Jones, and Sarah Harris Kirby. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



A graveside service for Ms. Harris will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Covington City Cemetery, in Covington.



Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, is in charge of her service.



