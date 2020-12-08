X

Harris, Dorothy

HARRIS, Dorothy

Dorothy "Dottie" Marchman Harris, age 93 of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born in Dunwoody, Georgia, March 5, 1927. She was a graduate of Chamblee High School and studied for some time at Georgia State University. Dorothy married Marion Carlton Harris in 1949.

She worked in the offices of General Motors Assembly Plant, Doraville and Rich's Department store, Perimeter Mall and spend most of her years as a homemaker.

Preceded in death by her husband Marion Carlton Harris, her parents Charles and Carolyn Marchman, brothers Vernon, Edwin and William and sisters Marie Marchman and Barbara Hamrick.

She was survived by son, Mark Andrew Harris, Grandchildren; Lauren Amanda Harris and Keven Tyler Harris, Great grandchildren, Abigail Claire Brannen and Logan Carter Oakley Harris and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements will be held at H M Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Chapel, Tuesday December 8, 2020 at 11:00 am, with interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Park.


