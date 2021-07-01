HARRIS, Donald



Donald Hugh Harris, 77 of McDonough, Georgia, passed away on June 25, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Major Don Harris retired from East Point PD in 1998 and spent his remaining years enjoying his family, who are left to mourn their great loss; wife of 52 years, Elaine, his daughter Elisha Bateman and her husband Michael, and beloved grandchildren, Max, Ella, and Madalynne. He also leaves behind a large extended family. Don was born in East Atlanta to Tillman and Dorothy Harris. He was brother to Ronny and Louise. He was a graduate of Brown High School and attended UGA. The family plans a private service. In memoriam, donations may be made to Hampton First Baptist Church, 85 McDonough Street, Hampton, Georgia, 30228.

