ajc logo
X

Harris, Donald

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARRIS, Donald

Donald Hugh Harris, 77 of McDonough, Georgia, passed away on June 25, 2021, after a battle with cancer. Major Don Harris retired from East Point PD in 1998 and spent his remaining years enjoying his family, who are left to mourn their great loss; wife of 52 years, Elaine, his daughter Elisha Bateman and her husband Michael, and beloved grandchildren, Max, Ella, and Madalynne. He also leaves behind a large extended family. Don was born in East Atlanta to Tillman and Dorothy Harris. He was brother to Ronny and Louise. He was a graduate of Brown High School and attended UGA. The family plans a private service. In memoriam, donations may be made to Hampton First Baptist Church, 85 McDonough Street, Hampton, Georgia, 30228.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Whisenant, Gene
2
Wilkinson, Patricia
3
Mapp, Leonard
4
Farley, Kirby
5
Fowler, Michael
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top