HARRIS, Clifford C.



Mr. Clifford C. Harris of Tyrone, GA, entered into rest on September 20, 2022. Viewing today, Friday, September 23, 2022 from 12:00 - 6:00 PM and Family Hour from 4:00 - 5:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Valhalla Funeral Home and Memory Gardens in Huntsville, AL. Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com



