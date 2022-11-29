ajc logo
Harris, Carl

Obituaries
11 hours ago

HARRIS, Carl Tony

Mr. Carl Tony Harris, age 66, of Fairburn, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. The service will be held at Lester Road Christian Church on December 11 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Midwest Food Bank of Peachtree City at www.midwestfoodbank.org.




Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

