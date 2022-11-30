ajc logo
Harris, Carl

2 hours ago

HARRIS, Carl

Mr. Carl Tony Harris, age 66, of Fairburn, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. The service will be held at Lester Road Christian Church on December 11, 2022 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Midwest Food Bank of Peachtree City at www.midwestfoodbank.org.




