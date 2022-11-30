HARRIS, Carl
Mr. Carl Tony Harris, age 66, of Fairburn, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022. The service will be held at Lester Road Christian Church on December 11, 2022 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Midwest Food Bank of Peachtree City at www.midwestfoodbank.org.
Funeral Home Information
Parrott Funeral Home
8355 Senoia Road
Fairburn, GA
30213
https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
