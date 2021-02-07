HARRIS, Anne Holland



Born January 26, 1926 died February 5, 2021 at 92 years old. Anne was born in Atlanta, Georgia and moved with her family to Newnan in 1929. She loved the small town of Newnan and always wanted to move back.



In 1945 the family moved back to Atlanta. Anne went kicking and screaming. Anne graduated from Girls High School in 1946. On April 29, 1950 Anne Married Robert (Bob) Anson Harris and they had one son Robert Timothy (Tim) Harris ( Brenda Jones) Anne worked several years for Retail Credit known today as Equafax where she met many life long friends. Anne and Bob started out on Moreland Avenue South East Atlanta area and then moved to Sandy Springs where she enjoyed playing bridge with lots of life long friends. In 1972 Anne and Bob moved to Alpharetta, Georgia where they lived on acres with many pets for years. Anne loved to visit their condo at Orange Beach, Alabama. She loved her dogs and cats. Anne loved her family. She had three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; Russell Harris ( Hilary) ,Walker Harris, Anna Catherine Harris, Jeff Harris ( Lauren ), Emma Rose Harris, Ava Harris, Cooper Harris, Julianne H. Wolfe ( Tim), Laura Grace Wolfe, Virginia Lee Wolfe.



