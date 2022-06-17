HARRIS, Alvin Le'Nard



Alvin Le'Nard Harris, 72, of Decatur, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 while at home with his wife and son. He was born on May 20, 1950, to the late Willie Lee and Willie Maud (Woodard) Harris in LaGrange, GA. At an early age, he joined the New Mount Olive (Knotts) Baptist Church. As a young boy, he began to lose his vision. Around age 6, his parents, determined it would be best for his future to attend the Georgia Academy for the Blind (GAB) in Macon, GA.



At the GAB, Alvin excelled in his academics, played sports including running track and wrestling, sang in the choir, and made many friends. He attended the GAB from grades one through twelve. He then attended Mercer University in Macon, GA. He continued to flourish academically and socially. He graduated, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and sociology. After finishing school at Mercer, he worked for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Atlanta, GA as a Taxpayer Service Representative, Taxpayer Specialist, and Manager.



Alvin married his college love, Rosalyn, in Columbus, GA on June 28, 1975. The two were blessed with a son, Alvin Le'Nard Harris II, in 1980. He worked for the IRS for 16 years. He resigned from the IRS in 1991. He and his wife then started an income tax preparation business, Expert Tax Service, in December of 1991.



Alvin loved animals, in particular cats and dogs. He treated everyone the same, showing no favor of person. He brought life to every holiday gathering, party, meeting, or get together. There was never a dull moment with him around. He, with his wife, Rosalyn, joined the New Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church family in Decatur, GA in January 2011. He shared his life of the party energy with the congregation. He was a dedicated husband and father. He provided for, loved, and protected his family.



Alvin was preceded in death by his special lifetime friends: Mason Orr, Jr. and, Ernest "Flea" and Brenda Palmer.



In addition to his wife of 46 years, 11 months, and 3 days: Rosalyn Harris, Alvin will be missed and remembered by his son, Alvin Le'Nard Harris II (Atlanta, GA); brother, Benjamin (Ruby) Woodard (Conyers, GA); sister, Catherine Harris Dixon (Hogansville, GA); sister, Annie Maude "Pip" Harris (Atlanta, GA); aunt, Laura Brooks (LaGrange, GA); nieces and nephews, Hope Anderson, Allison Woodard, Alice (Greg) Talley, Meridith "Peanut" (Eric) Durrah, Katherine "DeeDee" Houston, Hilton "Jody" (Heather) Dixon, NeShanta (James) Wilburn, Thaddeus (Nureka) Dixon, Maurice Blackman, and DeShon "Scooter" Blackman; father-in-law, Robert Ford Kelley, Sr. (Columbus, GA); brother-in-law, William Kelley (Stone Mountain, GA); sister-in-law, Carolyn Wilson (Columbus, GA); sister-in-law, Shirley (Henry) Burnette (Upatoi, GA); sister-inlaw, Doris (Herman) Baker (Columbus, GA); sister-in-law: Dorothy (Otis) Herring (Fayetteville, GA); numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends, including special lifetime friends, Shirley Orr (Conyers, GA) and her son, Mason (Molly) Orr III (Monroe, GA).



Visit www.divinemortuaryservices.com for details.

