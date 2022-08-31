ajc logo
Harris, Alma

HARRIS, Alma Joyce

Alma Joyce Webb Harris, born in Athens, Tennessee, December 30, 1929, passed on August 26, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vannie Henley Webb and Harlan Webb, sister Monteene Webb Ammons, brother, Jerry W. Webb of Athens, Tennessee, husband Robert C. Harris, and daughter Karenina Kay Harris. She is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Deborah and Larry Sessions, Dunwoody, Georgia; Tamara and Larry Burns, Blairsville, Georgia; Marian (Mimi) and Jutland Chong, Curaçao, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Joyce's strong faith had a profound and lasting impact on her family and friends.

Joyce was an active member of First Baptist Church Chamblee and Johns Creek Baptist Church, where she served many years as Kindergarten Teacher/Director at First Baptist Chamblee, as well as Sunday School Teacher at both churches. Her mission and ministries were to positively impact children and families through her work. She always made sure any child leaving her classroom received positive reinforcement. Her motto was "catch children doing something right"! Throughout her career, she was an active member of numerous Preschool Professional organizations, often traveling during her vacation to other states to teach workshops for other weekday church Preschool teachers. She received the Georgia Preschool award for Outstanding Preschool Teacher in 1995. In her free time, she was an avid reader and one of the Braves' biggest fans!

A Celebration of Joyce's life will take place at Johns Creek Baptist Church 6910 McGinnis Ferry Road Alpharetta, Georgia on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Johns Creek Baptist Church.

A reception will follow in the Heritage Room at the Church.

