HARRIS, Alan S.



Alan S. Harris, age 88, longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2021. Beloved son of the late Jack Harris and the late Sella Natenberg Harris, devoted brother of the late H. Reed (Pamela Hoxsey) Harris; and Sidney J. (Nannette) Harris, loving uncle to Jason B. Harris (Ellen Salk), Julia Harris (Sunil) Garg, Jared Harris, and Jenna Harris (Fidel Okoye), kind great-uncle to Gertie Harris, Ella Harris, Talia Garg, Leo Harris, Olivia Garg, and Golda Harris. With grateful and special thanks from Alan's family to his dearest, most-cherished Atlanta friends: Mark and Linda Silberman, Mary Ann and Bob Bush, Barbara McCormack, his warm-hearted, caring nurse, Lilia 'Lily' Franco, and his many other friends and associates. Alan Harris was born in Chicago on May 5,1933. He was an avid sports enthusiast, who attended Camp Ojibwa for Boys, and later graduated from New Trier High School and Drake University, after which he served in the U. S. Army for six years, three of them stationed in Germany. He was a retired Senior Sales Executive for Swank, Inc. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 22 at 1:30 PM at Westlawn Cemetery, 8701 W. Montrose Ave., Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Drake University would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Weinstein & Piser. For info (847) 256-5700.

