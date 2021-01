Harrington, John

HARRINGTON, Jr., John W.



November 10, 1933 - January 6, 2021



Preceded in death by wife Miriam Hudgins Harrington; son Brian Harrington; parents John and Edith Newton Harrington; and sister Joan Zellner. Survived by daughter Cindy Harrington Pepper, son Jon (Kim) Harrington; granddaughter Christy Turner Towery; great-grandson Jacob Towery; and many loving family members. Service at a later date. Donations can be made in his name to ARC of Clayton County, PO Box 667, Jonesboro, GA, 30237. SouthCare Cremation, Stockbridge, GA.