Harrington, Gertrude

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARRINGTON, Gertrude H.

Ms. Gertrude H. Harrington, of Atlanta; retired A P S educator; passed away on January 13, 2022. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 11 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 1 PM until 6 PM She is survived by her Nephew, Niece, and many other relatives and friends. CDC guidelines will be enforced. Masks will be required. Social distancing will be in enforced. Service will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel 1199 Utoy Springs RD., S.W. Atlanta , 30331 404-349-3000 mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

