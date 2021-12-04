ajc logo
HARRINGTON, Daniel

Passed away at his home on November 24, 2021.

Dan was born in Atlanta on March 10, 1949. He grew up in Medlock Park in Decatur, GA. He attended Saint Thomas More Catholic School and Druid Hills High School. He went on to graduate from Georgia Tech with a Bachelor's degree in business.

Most of his career was spent as a chauffeur for North Point Transport Group in Atlanta. He told many tales of transporting people from all walks of life, including celebrities, professional athletes and even a young cancer patient to a Make a Wish Foundation event. He was known as Diamond Dan the Limo Man and was awarded the Best Chauffeur of the Year in the Continental United States in 2009.

He truly enjoyed outdoor activities. He grew up spending time with his family at their vacation home on Lake Lanier, and on the marshes of coastal Georgia where he developed a lifelong love of boating. He also enjoyed four wheeling on his ATV.

He is predeceased by his father, Daniel Schoel Harrington and his brother, James J. Harrington. He is survived by his mother, Daisy J. Harrington, brother, John Stephen Harrington, sister-in-law, Clara Guy Harrington, nephews Derek Harrington (Brittany), Candler Harrington, and John D, Harrington and niece, Gayle Scott (Will) and 6 great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, December 6 at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM at A.S. Turner and Sons in Decatur.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

