Harrington, Betty

HARRINGTON (GORE), Betty



Betty Gore Harrington, age 92, of Bon Air, VA, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Louise Gore; and by Tim, her loving husband of 59 years. She is survived by sons, Tim Jr. and Bill (Sandy); and granddaughters, Christine (Jon) Prescott and Heather Harrington.



Raised in Decatur, GA, she attended Queens University but graduated from Converse College after marrying Tim in 1949. They settled in Spartanburg, SC where she did social work with The Cerebral Palsy Association; fostered two children and was a nationally accredited flower show judge. In 1959 the family moved to Columbia, SC and four years later moved permanently to Bon Air. The joys of her life were faith, family, friends, travel...and shopping! She never met a stranger. Once the nest was empty, she briefly pursued a master's degree. She subsequently professionally arranged flowers and later became the first Outreach Director for Bon Air Baptist Church. The church grew the fastest in its history during those years. Widowed in 2009, she moved to Lakewood Manor in 2013 where she lived the remainder of her days.



The family will receive friends from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Friday, February 10, at the Huguenot Chapel of Woody Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM, on Saturday, February 11, at Bon Air Baptist Church. A reception will follow.



Mask wearing is requested due to health vulnerabilities of the family.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Camp Alkulana, River City Faith Network.



Special thanks to our sister, Dorothy Cary, who tirelessly cared for Betty since her 2019 stroke.

