Harrigan, Martha

Martha Hubbard Harrigan Cote passed away peacefully on August 19, 2022, in Roswell, GA.



Martie was born on October 1, 1937, to Katharine Peirce and Henry Hudson Hubbard II in Detroit, MI, and grew up in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. She earned her bachelor's degree in Art History from Skidmore College. On October 1,1961 she married Roger Wickers and settled in Mountain Lakes, NJ, to raise a family. In New Jersey, she engaged in her volunteer work with the elderly through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and was the President of the NJ Junior League Chapter. Martie also organized an annual golf tournament, including NY Mets players, to raise money for those struggling with drug addiction.



Martie was married on August 15, 1981, to Jack Harrigan and relocated to Atlanta, GA. While working at Colonial Pipeline, she completed the Executive MBA Program at Georgia State University in May 1985. Martie was widowed in 2003 after being happily married for 22 years. In 2010, Martie earned her Medical Assistant Associates Degree from Sanford-Brown College. She enjoyed her work as Medical Assistant at a family practice and volunteered as school nurse at Cristo Rey High School in Atlanta, GA. Martie also volunteered at St. Joseph hospital for many years. She did this, as she said, "to give back to them for saving her life when she went through stomach cancer."



She was blessed to meet her current husband, Philip R. Cote Jr. at St. Andrew Church where they were later married on October 29, 2016. Martie and Phil coordinated the St. Andrew's Homebound Ministry, which takes Holy Communion to the sick, and they both served as Extraordinary Ministers.



Martie enjoyed travel, golf, painting, and tennis. She found immense pleasure serving others with kind gestures. On the Brookside HOA, for years she was the new-comer welcoming lady.



Martie is survived by her husband, Philip Cote; and her four children, Mark T. Wickers (Michelle), Lindy W. Williamson (John), and Steven P. Wickers, Patrick S. Harrigan (Allan). Also including her five beloved grandchildren, Sean and Kyle Wickers, Mark, Jennifer, and Tommy Williamson.



A visitation for Martha will be held Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. A funeral service will occur Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Rd., Roswell, GA 30075.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Marti to St. Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Rd., Roswell, GA 30075 or Pregnancy Aid Clinic, 281 S. Atlanta St., Roswell, GA 30075.



