ajc logo
X

Harrell, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARRELL, Robert David

Robert David Harrell "Mr. Bob", age 95, passed away on July 13, 2022. Bob was born in Morristown TN in 1927 to Robert Clyde and Martha Pless Harrell, both of Morristown, TN.

Bob grew up in Morristown TN, a small idyllic town in east TN. While attending the University of Tennessee, he was drafted into the Army during WWII and worked in communications. After being discharged from the Army, he went on to become the editor of the Morristown Sun which began a lifetime career in journalism.

In 1951, Bob married his life-long love Katherine Minerva Harrell. They had grown up across the street from each other in Morristown TN and were friends, dance partners and adventurers. They moved to Kingsport, TN, Nashville, TN and finally to Atlanta, GA which they would call home for the next 25 years. During this time, five children (Martha, Mary, Margaret, Robert and Charlie) rounded out their loving family. The family enjoyed camping and hiking through-out the state of Georgia. Bob, Katherine and Charlie moved to Newnan, GA in 1979 where he remained until his passing.

As they moved through Tennessee, Bob worked as City Editor of the Elizabethton Star, Kingsport Time News feature writer and Nashville Banner Outdoor Editor. Once in Atlanta, he was hired as the picture editor of the Atlanta Journal and then feature writer for the Atlanta Constitution writing a column called "Dateline Georgia". This was his dream job which involved interviewing and writing about the heart and soul of Georgia. Writing and photography were his passions and this work included both. He received multiple accolades from many organizations for his contributions to the growth of tourism. These accolades culminated in a Resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives for his contributions to the State of Georgia. Through his Georgia travels, he became interested in agriculture and moved to Newnan, GA to start a vineyard. The next 40 years of his life were devoted to his family and cultivating his vineyard.

Bob was a person who truly lived life to it's fullest. He was full of wisdom and gratitude.

After 57 years of marriage, Bob lost his beloved wife Katherine. He is survived by his five children Martha (Larry), Mary, Margaret (Burk), Robert (Christine) and Charlie. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Angela (Elizabeth), Joshua and Katie (Bret). He was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren Brayden, Cash, Riah and Lillian and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased in life by his parents, Robert and Martha Harrell, his wife Katherine, his sister Barbara Franklin and his grandson Carl Yarber.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckoon.com.

A celebration of life will be held at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, Georgia on August 27, 2022 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity and be sure to hug your loved ones.

McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory (770) 253-4580.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McKoon Funeral Home

38 Jackson Street

Newnan, GA

30263

https://www.mckoon.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
2 dead, 1 injured in afternoon shooting that sowed chaos in Midtown4h ago
Bill Crane fired as WSB political analyst over Trump remark
10h ago
Shootings happened along one of Atlanta’s most famous streets, ending with arrest at...
5h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
12h ago
More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation
12h ago
Boil water order issued for parts of north Cobb County
12h ago
The Latest
Spencer, Amanda
Locus, Robert
1h ago
Howard, Lillian
1h ago
Featured
Scottie Scheffler watches his drive on the 17th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Wilmington Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: Julio Cortez

Scottie Scheffler starts Tour Championship with two-shot lead
17h ago
TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top