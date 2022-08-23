HARRELL, Robert David



Robert David Harrell "Mr. Bob", age 95, passed away on July 13, 2022. Bob was born in Morristown TN in 1927 to Robert Clyde and Martha Pless Harrell, both of Morristown, TN.



Bob grew up in Morristown TN, a small idyllic town in east TN. While attending the University of Tennessee, he was drafted into the Army during WWII and worked in communications. After being discharged from the Army, he went on to become the editor of the Morristown Sun which began a lifetime career in journalism.



In 1951, Bob married his life-long love Katherine Minerva Harrell. They had grown up across the street from each other in Morristown TN and were friends, dance partners and adventurers. They moved to Kingsport, TN, Nashville, TN and finally to Atlanta, GA which they would call home for the next 25 years. During this time, five children (Martha, Mary, Margaret, Robert and Charlie) rounded out their loving family. The family enjoyed camping and hiking through-out the state of Georgia. Bob, Katherine and Charlie moved to Newnan, GA in 1979 where he remained until his passing.



As they moved through Tennessee, Bob worked as City Editor of the Elizabethton Star, Kingsport Time News feature writer and Nashville Banner Outdoor Editor. Once in Atlanta, he was hired as the picture editor of the Atlanta Journal and then feature writer for the Atlanta Constitution writing a column called "Dateline Georgia". This was his dream job which involved interviewing and writing about the heart and soul of Georgia. Writing and photography were his passions and this work included both. He received multiple accolades from many organizations for his contributions to the growth of tourism. These accolades culminated in a Resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives for his contributions to the State of Georgia. Through his Georgia travels, he became interested in agriculture and moved to Newnan, GA to start a vineyard. The next 40 years of his life were devoted to his family and cultivating his vineyard.



Bob was a person who truly lived life to it's fullest. He was full of wisdom and gratitude.



After 57 years of marriage, Bob lost his beloved wife Katherine. He is survived by his five children Martha (Larry), Mary, Margaret (Burk), Robert (Christine) and Charlie. He is also survived by his three grandchildren Angela (Elizabeth), Joshua and Katie (Bret). He was blessed with 4 great-grandchildren Brayden, Cash, Riah and Lillian and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased in life by his parents, Robert and Martha Harrell, his wife Katherine, his sister Barbara Franklin and his grandson Carl Yarber.



A celebration of life will be held at McKoon Funeral Home in Newnan, Georgia on August 27, 2022 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers please contribute to your favorite charity and be sure to hug your loved ones.



