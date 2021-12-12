HARRELL, Rebecca



Rebecca Knighton Harrell passed peacefully on December 7, 2021 at her home. "Becca" was born in Blakely, Georgia on May 3, 1952. She was the beloved daughter of W.D. "Red" and Betty Knighton and the younger sister of Wayne. Becca excelled throughout her life both academically and socially. After graduating from Blakely High, she attended the University of Georgia graduating magna cum laude. She was tapped as a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Phi Upsilon Omicron honorary societies among others. Becca served as President of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and remained close to a core group of Kappas throughout her life.



After graduation from Georgia, Becca moved to Atlanta and became a flight attendant for Delta Airlines where she made many wonderful friends and traveled extensively. Soon thereafter she became a residential real estate agent where she met Rudy Harrell, her true love with whom she shared 36 years. Rudy and Becca were married in May 1985 at the home in which they would live for twenty-five years and raise their two children, Ross and Whitney. The family enjoyed many weekends and summers at their Lake Burton house where they created lasting memories. Becca was devoted to her role as a wife, mother and community volunteer. She served on the auxiliary board of the Shepherd Center, worked as a volunteer at Piedmont Hospital, and was a member of the Junior League of Atlanta, while building a career in real estate. With her gracious, loving, kind and generous spirit, Becca had many friends and close family. She was a consummate hostess with impeccable taste. She was a devoted daughter to her parents and lovingly took care of them. Her greatest gifts and joys were her husband, children, and the light of her life, her grandson, "Rudy". In October 2009, Becca suffered a significant stroke. Rudy became her primary caregiver and his love and devotion to Becca was a gift for all to behold. Becca's indomitable, fighting spirit was an inspiration to all of her friends and family throughout her long illness, while maintaining her faith, dignity and grace. Becca was predeceased by her parents, W.D. "Red" and Betty Knighton. Becca is survived by her loving husband Rudy, her son Thomas Ross Harrell (Joanna), her daughter Whitney Harrell Beiner (Ryan), and grandson, Rudy Allen Beiner. She is also survived by her brother, Wayne Knighton (Betty) of Greensboro, Georgia and her two nephews, Thomas and David.



The family would like to give special thanks for the loving care and support given to her by Marie Jean and Clara Williams. She considered them both dear friends. The family also thanks her medical teams at the Shepherd Center and Winship Cancer Center which provided excellent care for Becca during her illness, in particular Doctors Fadia, Shaw and McClatchey A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 13, at 11:00 AM at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, Atlanta, Georgia, 30305. A graveside service will be held at the Blakely Cemetery Wednesday, December 15, at 1:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring per Becca's request.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Becca's memory can be made to one of the following: Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Piedmont Healthcare Foundation,2001 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA, 30309 Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA, 30305.



