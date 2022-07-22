HARRELL, Montgomery Hulon



Montgomery H. Harrell, 82, passed away July 16, 2022, at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL following an extended illness. Montgomery "Monty" was born in Florida on December 11, 1939. He was preceded in death by his father Emerson Harrell, his mother Berta Harrell and sister Linda Harrell. Monty obtained both his Bachelor's and Master's degree at the Wharton University School of Business. He spent his first several years after graduation in the employment of Marriott International and traveling throughout the US and numerous other countries. He continued his career in finance by consulting and working with numerous small to medium sized businesses throughout the US. All those who knew him described him as being intelligent, passionate, funny, loyal, generous, and intense. Throughout his life, Monty was committed to maintaining spiritual principals, striving to incorporate them into his daily living both in attitude and action. He will be missed by the many friends and acquaintances he made over the years.

