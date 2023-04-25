X

Harper, Vernon

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HARPER, Vernon Clyde

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Vernon Clyde Harper will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Goolsby Mortuary 1375 Jonesboro Rd SE, Atlanta, GA., Rev. Patricia Garner, officiating. Interment Southview Cemetery. There will be a public visitation held Tuesday, April 25,2023 at the mortuary from 4 PM until 7 PM. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Sylvia Gary Harper, of forty-nine years. Before wedding Sylvia, he had three daughters, Ms. Connie Chatman, Ms. Juana Harper, and Mrs. Shawn Harper; two stepsons, Mr. William Gary, Sr, and Mr. Wendell Gary; siblings, Deloris Jones (Robert), Freddye Phillips (Harold), and Fred Harper. One granddaughter, Kassidy Harper; and two step-grandsons, William Gary, Jr, and Rashad Anthony Gary, and a host of nieces; nephews; great and great-grandnieces; nephews; and a host of cousins and friends. The service will be livestreamed at www.goolsbymortuary.com.

Funeral Home Information

Goolsby Mortuary

1375 Jonesboro Road SE

Atlanta, GA

30315

