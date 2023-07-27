Harper, Sylvia

HARPER, Sylvia G.

Celebration of Life Service will be held, Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11 AM at Goolsby Mortuary (Virgie's Chapel), 1375 Jonesboro Rd. SE., Atlanta, GA 30315. Entombment South View Cemetery. Please join the family for visitation, Wednesday, July 26, from 4 PM - 7 PM at the funeral home. On the day of service friends are asked to assemble at the funeral. This service will be live streamed on our website.

