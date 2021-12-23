Harper, Sadie

HARPER (REESE), Sadie
Mrs. Sadie Reese Harper of Decatur, Georgia passed away after a brief illness on December 9, 2021. Mrs. Harper was a woman of deep religious faith, a longtime Sunday School Teacher, and a union activist. She was retired from Southern Bell (now AT&T) after 36 years of service. She was a passionate reader of the Bible and enjoyed special relationships with her pets, Molly, Maple, and Sassy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walker Roland Harper; parents, Henry and Mary Reese, and siblings, Grady Reese, Dorothy Dale, and Frances Pearson, all originally from Adairsville, Georgia. She is survived by her son, Stephen Paul Harper, also of Decatur; former daughter-in-law, Jessica Jay Wood of Atlanta; niece, Debbie Brooks, and several great-nieces and nephews. Those wishing to honor Mrs. Harper's memory may make donations in her name to The Atlanta Humane Society or Belmont Baptist Church in Conyers, Georgia.
