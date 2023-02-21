HARPER, Karen



Sadly, my wonderful mother, Karen Harper, passed away on February 11, 2023, at 81. She grew up in Grundy, Virginia, where her ancestors founded and ran the Mountain Mission School, which still exists and provides a safe and loving home, school, and church for an estimated 20,000 children worldwide. Karen won many beauty pageants all over the country. Plus, she was a talented singer and pianist, which led her to study music at The Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She met her future husband, disc jockey Skinny Bobby Harper in Cincinnati, and later moved to Atlanta to further his radio career. She loved music, animals, reading books, planting flowers, and her beloved only child Kristin "Krissy" Harper. Karen will always be missed as a fiercely protective, funny, and loveable mother to Krissy and a loyal friend.

