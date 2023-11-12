Harper, James

HARPER, Jr., James Keller



James Keller Harper, Jr. died peacefully at home on November 9, 2023, of complications from both throat cancer and dementia.



"Jimmy" was born in Thomasville, Georgia, on December 28, 1934, the son of James Keller Harper "Doc" and Kathleen Stow Harper. He was educated in Thomasville public schools (except for two years at Woodward Academy –"GMA" then – when his father was recalled into the Army and served at Ft. McPherson). He excelled in high school athletics, earning 14 letters in five different varsity sports. After high school graduation, he enrolled at the University of Georgia on a football scholarship, where he earned four letters playing for coach Wally Butts. He also earned two letters playing baseball. He graduated in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was a member of ATO fraternity, ROTC, and was a lifetime supporter of athletics at his alma mater.



On a blind date, at the 1956 Masters, he met Claire Smith of Griffin, Georgia; they married later that year. After serving four years in the Air Force and earning the rank of 2nd Lieutenant, he moved to Atlanta and began working at Merrill Lynch, he was an account executive (stockbroker) for 53 years, retiring in 2012. He was named to the Chairman's Club numerous years.



During his time in the Air Force, he began refereeing high school football. This became his passion. He entered the SEC as an official in 1963, and refereed for the next 33 years, including three national championships. In 2002, he was honored with the Outstanding Official Award by the College Football Hall of Fame. He, along with his father, is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.



Jimmy enjoyed playing golf with friends for many years at Capital City Club, where he carded the majority of his 10 holes in one.



Jimmy had a strong work ethic and was a staunch believer in never quitting anything he started. He was very generous as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Interestingly, he had a passion for teaching correct table manners. Over the past 30 years, he rarely missed lunch at Johnny's Hideaway. His dry wit and sense of humor, were enjoyed by many.



Jimmy was a member of Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church.



We are grateful for the time we shared with him.



Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Kathleen Reid, of Madison, GA. He is survived by his wife, Claire; son, Kel (Beth); daughter, Claire Anderson (Tracy); daughter, Beth Fortune (Mike); nephew, Paul Reid of Madison; nephew, Hunter Reid (Jeanne) of Greenville, SC; and niece, Kathy R. Bangle (Jeff) of Athens, GA. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to thank devoted caregivers, Johnny and Eric Daniel ,of Daniel Companion; as well as Drs. Tom Reed and Pradeep Jolly, for their constant care and compassion.



Visitation will be held at H.M. Patterson – Oglethorpe, on Wednesday, November 15, from 10:00 AM – Noon. The funeral service will be private.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com