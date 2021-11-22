Harper, Ellis

HARPER, Sr., Ellis David
Mr. Ellis David Harper, age 85, of Douglasville, GA passed November 19, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:00 Noon at Concord Baptist Church, 3270 Boulder Park Drive Atlanta, GA 30311. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
