ajc logo
X

Harper, Ellis

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HARPER, Sr., Ellis David

Mr. Ellis David Harper, age 85, of Douglasville, GA passed November 19, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:00 Noon at Concord Baptist Church, 3270 Boulder Park Drive Atlanta, GA 30311. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Masters, Billie Payne
1h ago
Stephenson, EC
1h ago
Cooper, Gloria
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top