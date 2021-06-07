ajc logo
X

Harper, Clara

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 11 hours ago

HARPER, Clara

Ms. Clara V. Harper, 73, of Conyers, GA, passed away on June 3, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 12 PM in our Chapel. Please express your condolences here on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. ROCKDALE CHAPEL 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013 (770)285-6673. levettfuneralhome.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel

1999 Hwy 138 SE

Conyers, GA

30013

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top