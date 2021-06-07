HARPER, Clara



Ms. Clara V. Harper, 73, of Conyers, GA, passed away on June 3, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 12 PM in our Chapel. Please express your condolences here on our website. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. ROCKDALE CHAPEL 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013 (770)285-6673. levettfuneralhome.com

