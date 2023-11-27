Obituaries

Harper, Barbara

File photo
File photo
Nov 27, 2023

HARPER, Barbara

Of Atlanta, passed away on November 16, 2023. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 11 AM, at Hines chapel. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc. - Atlanta

595 West Lake Ave. N.W.

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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