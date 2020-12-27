HARP, John Burch



John Burch Harp, Jr. 84, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Inman, GA on December 4, 1936 to the late Mary and John Burch Harp, Sr. John graduated from Berry High School for Boys and attended college at Berry College in Rome. His greatest joy in life was his family, his faithful companion, Carrie Grace, and his many friends. John grew up as a country boy but, as he grew older, he became quite a businessman. Throughout his life, John and his brother, Charles, owned and operated many businesses together. From 1965-1977, they operated up to five transmission shops. From 1974-1999, they formed a very successful company, Harp Grading Company. This venture brought many large jobs, such as the site work for the new Atlanta Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the Georgia World Congress Center, Georgia Pacific building in Atlanta, along with many other jobs through Georgia. After he retired in 1999, John went to work with his son and daughter, Ricky and Vicky, at Richard R. Harp Excavation and Civil Site Services, Inc. as Safety Director, where he developed a safety culture second to none, winning over 30 state, local and national safety awards. Ricky mentioned, in his 43 years of working in the grading business, he was blessed to spend 33 of those years working together.



A huge part of John's life was his involvement with the Masonic Lodge and the Yaarab Shrine Club. He dedicated many years to these organizations. A member of the Fayetteville Lodge #711 for 55 years, he was a 3rd Degree Mason. He obtained the Scottish Rite 32nd Degree and the Shriner 33rd Degree. He became a member of the Griffin Shrine Club, where he served as President in 1973. He also was one of the founding members of the Fayette Shrine Club and was an honorary President when the club was formed in 1975. In 1994, John served as Potentate of the Yaarab Shrine that covers the Atlanta area and North Georgia.



John is survived by his wife, Betty Harp; his children, Ricky Harp (Wendy) and Vicky Harp Clontz (Tim), both of Fayetteville; his grandchildren, Allison King (Duane) of Senoia, Brittany Hamilton (Kyle) of Stockbridge, Ashley Smith (Garrett) of Senoia, and Morgan Weaver of Atlanta; his great-grandchildren, Carson and Camille King and Reighlyn and Raulin Smith; his siblings, Charles Harp of Fayetteville, Patsy Elliott (Moody) of Fayetteville, David Harp (Gayle) of Fayetteville, Kenny Harp (Brenda) of Hampton, and Bill Harp of Griffin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.



A funeral service will be held at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville Chapel on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM, with Dr. Royeese Stowe officiating. Burial will follow the service at Inman Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on December 27, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 PM and 5:00-7:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of John to Shriner's Children Hospital, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or Inman Cemetery Fund, c/o Micky Harp, 1692 Highway 92 South, Fayetteville, GA 30215. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fayetteville Chapel – www.mowells.com

