Harold, William

HOWARD, William



William Joseph "Joe" Howard of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in hospice care after a long illness on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was 67 years old. Born in Columbus, Georgia, Joe was the son of the late Sara Gilson and William Jackson Howard and brother of Martha Ann Howard and Carol Jane Howard.



After attending Hardaway High School, Joe graduated from the University of Georgia and became a lifelong Bulldog fan. Joe went on to study law at the Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta where he met his future wife, Dara Caye Oliver.



When Dara passed away in 1997, Joe took on the task of raising their three young children, Olivia, Harris, and Jack. Whether it was singing Beatles songs in their yellow station wagon, attending ballet recitals, teaching the art of charcoal grilling, coaching baseball and soccer teams, or cooking an Emeril Lagasse recipe he had just learned the night before, Joe was devoted to his children. Joe was a huge UGA football and Atlanta Braves fan but the teams he loved most were those of his children. One of his favorite activities on Earth was watching his sons practice football under the cover of pine trees at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School. Joe made countless recitals, presentations, performances, workouts, practices, matches, and games; all while experiencing numerous health challenges. He met those health challenges with his own sense of humor which will be greatly missed.



Joe is survived by his sisters Martha Ann Howard and Carol Jane Howard, his three children, Elizabeth Olivia Ward (Kris), Harris Kennedy Howard (Kacy), and Jackson McCall Howard, and three grandchildren, Hugh and Savannah Ward, and Palmer Howard.



Joe was a member of Alpharetta First United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, where he also spent several years teaching Sunday School. A memorial for Joe will be held there on August 14, 2021 at 11:00 am. Alpharetta First United Methodist Church, 69 North Main Street, Alpharetta, Ga, 30009.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory should be made to the Alpharetta First United Methodist Church.

