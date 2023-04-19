HARMON, Olin "Sonny" Robert



Olin "Sonny" Harmon was born January 26, 1933, to the late Olen Harmon and Lois Holley Harmon in Bowdon, Georgia. The family then relocated to the West End area of Atlanta.



He spent his early, formative years in and around Mozley Park. Sonny attended Frank L Stanton Elementary, and then Brown Junior and Senior High School, followed by attendance at the Atlanta division of UGA up until the military called. While at Brown High, Sonny met his wife, the late Beverly Ann Alberson. They married after high school and spent fifty-two years together.



As a true patriot, Sonny's career was spent in the service for his country. First in the US Navy, and then served another thirty-plus years in the Georgia Army National Guard—retiring as Chief Warrant Officer. Sonny became the first Command Sergeant Major of the 151st Aviation Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard, which was unquestionably one of his proudest military accomplishments.



Though small in stature, Sonny was a giant in terms of his athletic ability and prowess. He was a Junior AAU diving champion, and he was a standout player in both football and baseball at Brown High School. Sonny was voted the Georgia High School Football Kicker of the Year in 1950. He played a year of Minor League Baseball and went on to play service baseball in the US Navy. Upon retiring from the service, he became an avid golfer and became an accomplished amateur golfer with impressive stats: four hole-in-ones, three club championships, and shot his age at 69.



He is survived by his children, Terri Eidson, Sherri Johnson (Robert), Tony Harmon (Tina), Pennie Harmon-Whitley (daughter-in-law); grandchildren, Shelly Arrowood, Tricia Johnston (Danny), Robert Arrowood (Star), Matt Willingham (Becca), Ryan Harmon (Lisa), Trent Harmon-Marshall (Brantley), Whitney Alkhatib; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Jean Burnett-Baker; a niece; and nephew.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Alberson Harmon; son, Steve Robert Harmon; son-in-law, Wayne Eidson.



The family will receive friends at Hightower's Memorial Chapel on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Army Military Honors will be conducted beginning at 2:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to any Veterans Organization/Charity of your choice.



Interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery.



You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.



Hightower's Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.

