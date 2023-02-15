HARMON, Dan U.



Dan U. Harmon, 80, retired architectural illustrator, long-time resident of Atlanta, GA and Columbia, TN, died Sunday, February 12, 2023 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia TN. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the funeral home.



Dan was born October 18, 1942 in Columbia, TN to the late Ulna Harmon and Eugenia Hardison Harmon. He graduated from Central High School in 1960, and Georgia Tech with a B.S. in Architecture in 1968. Dan co-founded the design firm New South Drawing Company in Atlanta, GA. He later created his own business, Dan Harmon & Associates. His architectural illustrations were exhibited at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, GA and published in multiple books of architectural illustration. The American Institute of Architects recognized Dan for his outstanding achievements in graphic communications serving architects and clients around the world.



Dan enjoyed reading, cooking, handyman projects around the house, and fishing trips with friends. He loved spending time with his family, a good beef tenderloin, and the Tuscan countryside. He was an accomplished drummer and artist and left a legacy of beautiful paintings and a love of music.



His family includes his wife of 61 years, Joan Fogg Harmon of Columbia; two daughters, Dana Harmon Hunter (Kelly) of Austin, TX and Julia Katherine Grama (Florin) of Atlanta, GA.; his son, Reese Harmon, died in 1980.



Dan is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Harmon Cobb (John) of Brentwood and Susan Harmon of Thompson's Station; four grandchildren, Lewis Hunter, Alexandru Grama, Lily Hunter and Sebastian Grama; sister-in-law, Peggy Harmon of Columbia; and godson, Will Lester. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene Harmon and Tom Harmon.



Pallbearers will be Florin Grama, Kelly Hunter, Lewis Hunter, Alexandru Grama, Lily Hunter and Sebastian Grama. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Allen, Bob Barnett, Hubert Cheek, George Evans, David Lester, Cliff Minor, Rob Saville, and Pete White. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakesandnichols.com. Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., at 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or lbda.org.

